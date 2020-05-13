Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.20 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.05) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEO. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Leoni has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.72).

Leoni stock opened at €6.43 ($7.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44. Leoni has a 1-year low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €18.20 ($21.16).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

