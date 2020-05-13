Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.79 ($42.78).

DWNI opened at €38.53 ($44.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.75. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

