Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,090 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,441,713. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

