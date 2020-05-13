Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KNSA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,978. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,283,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 238,153 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,806 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,192,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSA. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

