Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and $3.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00005729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00457337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00097868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00058834 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,786,350 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, BarterDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

