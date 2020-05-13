Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €48.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.88 ($51.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

