Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

