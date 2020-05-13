Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,160,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 17,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.