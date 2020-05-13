KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $75.61 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00010000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,250,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,250,284 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

