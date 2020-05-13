Kyber Network Price Tops $0.65 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00006930 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network has a market cap of $116.20 million and $51.56 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.51 or 0.03559334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055389 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031260 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Kyber Network

KNC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,861,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,028,289 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

