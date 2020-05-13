L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 19,630,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in L Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on L Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

