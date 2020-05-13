Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00.

On Friday, February 28th, M Scott Welch acquired 7,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.98 per share, with a total value of $286,860.00.

LKFN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 86,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

