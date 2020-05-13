Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 732.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

