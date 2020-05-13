Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEO. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.72).

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €6.43 ($7.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Leoni has a 1-year low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of €18.20 ($21.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.45.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

