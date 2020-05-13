Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.70 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 74,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.30. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.