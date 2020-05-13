Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Holdings Boosted by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,584 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series C accounts for 4.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,569,000 after buying an additional 428,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,024,000 after purchasing an additional 653,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,379,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FWONK traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

