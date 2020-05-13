LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $4.10 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $47,460.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003481 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,032,934,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,602,222 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

