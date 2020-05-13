Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Reduced by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $65,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

