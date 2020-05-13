LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 4.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.26% of LKQ worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in LKQ by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after buying an additional 620,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,021. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

