Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Shares of LMT traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.