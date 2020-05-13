Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Logitech International earned a news impact score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,287,003.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

