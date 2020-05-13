Loopring (LRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.31 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Loopring has a market cap of $36.54 million and $3.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,052,356,480 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, AirSwap, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns, IDAX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.