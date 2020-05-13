Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 69,798 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,798 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

