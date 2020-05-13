Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

