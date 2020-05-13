Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

