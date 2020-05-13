Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.45-6.65 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.45-6.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

