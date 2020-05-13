Lundin Gold Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -20.91. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

