M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Cuts Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. 58.com makes up approximately 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.14% of 58.com worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 58.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 58.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

WUBA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 522,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. 58.com Inc has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

