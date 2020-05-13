M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Grows Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 3.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $9.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.89. 847,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,192 shares of company stock worth $1,855,790 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

