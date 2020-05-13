M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 3.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,933. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

