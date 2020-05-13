M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Purchases 12,319 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up about 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Sony by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sony by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

