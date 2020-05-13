M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Purchases 9,523 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. makes up about 3.9% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.89. The company had a trading volume of 497,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.42.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total value of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,311 shares of company stock worth $14,894,899 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

