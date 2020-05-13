M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,000. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 4.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,954,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,075 shares of company stock worth $1,064,293 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

