M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 30,424 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

