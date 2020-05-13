Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,675,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,543. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.

