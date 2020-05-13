Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 13.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 271,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,820. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

