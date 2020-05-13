Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,683,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,303,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 4,553,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,025. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

