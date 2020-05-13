Manna (MANNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Manna has a market cap of $127,463.14 and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manna has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,289.27 or 0.99736744 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,706,374 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,028 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

