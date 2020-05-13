MarineMax (HZO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

4/24/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

4/16/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

3/23/2020 – MarineMax had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HZO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,000. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $335.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

