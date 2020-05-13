MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13,399.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 252,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.74.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

