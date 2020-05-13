Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $610.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

