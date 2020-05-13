MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for 2.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Cfra lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 948,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,962. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

