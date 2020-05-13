McKesson (MCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

