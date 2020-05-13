Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 12,869 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.24. The company had a trading volume of 287,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

