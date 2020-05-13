Megacoin Achieves Market Cap of $181,922.58 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $181,922.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00470679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003469 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,716,656 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

