Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,406 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. 2,049,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,441,180. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.