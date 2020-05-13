Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 13,719,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,035,764. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

