Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

XOM stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. 9,215,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,040,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

