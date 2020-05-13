Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/24/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Merit Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/2/2020 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 27,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Get Merit Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,905.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after buying an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,232,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,251,000 after buying an additional 2,120,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,682,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.