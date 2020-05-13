Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $477.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative net margin of 177.15% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 58,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,775 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merus by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

